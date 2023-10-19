Top track

Chris Lorenzo

The Ton of Brix
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Chris Lorenzo for a super-initmate affair at South London hotspot The Ton of Brix.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

Chris Lorenzo

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

