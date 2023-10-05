DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Before Nirvana. Before Mudhoney, Before the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion …There were - Scientists
Formed in Perth in 1978 , the punk pop hooks of “Frantic Romantic” & “Last Night” removed them from their hometown to wider acclaim, re-emerging in Sydney wit
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.