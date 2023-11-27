DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Farah Sharp & Elaine Fellows: Greatest Hits

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

When is too soon to release an album of your Greatest Hits? Join rising stars Farah Sharp and Elaine Fellows for this hilarious split-bill hour of their best stand-up comedy… yet.

Named this year as one of Funny Women's "Ones to Watch", Farah Sharp has be

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Elaine Fellows

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

