DJ Set by Allen Dent

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 3 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
Allen Dent will perform a DJ set at Gold-Diggers on Tuesday, October 3rd! Blending house, funk, and dance music with underground gems.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:00 pm

