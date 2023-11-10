Top track

Chiseler's Rush

Call Super: Tell Me All Night

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

one fine day

in the middle of the night

Eulo spun

until the morning light

...

To celebrate the release of Eulo Cramps, Call Super will be playing all night long at The Cause, 60 Dock Road. Tell me I chose this? Tell me I didn't? Tell me again, tell me Read more

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Call Super

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

