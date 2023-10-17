DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Two Steppin' Tuesday ft. Cassidy Snider & Friends

Get Tight Lounge
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers- Led by the traveling troubadour, Cassidy Snider, this folk outlet is a grassy assortment of sounds from the New Orleans bayou, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Nashville honky tonks, and every accent in between. Each intoxicati Read more

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.