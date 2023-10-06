DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coupe du monde de rugby : France vs Italie

La Java
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FRANCE vs. ITALIE

Venez regarder le match de la coupe du monde de rugby diffusé sur des écrans le vendredi 6 octobre de 20h à 23h à la Java avec de quoi se rafraîchir au bar avec une HAPPY HOUR avec des boissons entre 4 et 8€ et de quoi grignoter sur plac Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

