DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FRANCE vs. ITALIE
Venez regarder le match de la coupe du monde de rugby diffusé sur des écrans le vendredi 6 octobre de 20h à 23h à la Java avec de quoi se rafraîchir au bar avec une HAPPY HOUR avec des boissons entre 4 et 8€ et de quoi grignoter sur plac
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.