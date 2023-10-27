DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Roll up, roll up to the ugly bug ball!
Polyglamorous proudly presents 2023's legendary Halloween spectacular, an ode to Mugler's LES INSECTES
DRESS CODE: BLACK/INSECTS
Featuring drag hosts, gogo dancers, visual artists and more! Deals on selected drinks
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.