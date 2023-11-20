DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to Biba's first headline gig in London. The singer / songwriter and instrumentalist, Biba, combines the rich vocals of Amy Winehouse with Harry Styles pop hooks.
The 20 year old-tackles love and heartbreak via her witty lyricism and huge pop hooks
