DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slow Jamz Only

General Lee's
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our monthly residency, Slow Jamz Only, is at General Lee's this Thursday, September 28th! Featuring Mr. Slow Jamz, Gerard, Gianni, & Anastazja. To close out the night, we'll be having a Slow Jamz battle with all the DJ's. See y'all there!

*It's an R&B par* Read more

Presented by Slow Jamz.

Venue

General Lee's

475 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.