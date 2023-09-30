DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POPPE futuristika+ special digital performance

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€10
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟯𝟬 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #futuristika

+ Special digital guest by 𝗺𝗶𝗺𝗶̀ THE AI POPSTAR! 💟💿💅

FACCIAMO EFFETTO STROBO!

Ripartiamo zozze e futuristike ora che il POP è tornato di moda e alziamo l'asticella della squinziaggine presentando la prima A Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

