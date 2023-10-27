DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Presents: DJ BBQ

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Superr excited to welcome DJ BBQ to Juju's - the chef, author & DJ will be gracing the decks with a fun mix of rock, disco, classics & more. The perfect soundtrack to ya Friday evening cocktail sippin'.

ABOUT DJ BBQ

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

