DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Superr excited to welcome DJ BBQ to Juju's - the chef, author & DJ will be gracing the decks with a fun mix of rock, disco, classics & more. The perfect soundtrack to ya Friday evening cocktail sippin'.
ABOUT DJ BBQ
A man of many talents, Christian Steve
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.