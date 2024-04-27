Top track

Seagulls on Speed

John Otway and The Big Band

Hot Box
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£18.70

About

John Otway is an English singer-songwriter who has built a sizeable cult audience through extensive touring, a surreal sense of humour and a self-deprecating underdog persona.

From the age of 9, Otway knew he wanted to be a pop star. But even at that youn Read more

Presented by Black Frog

Lineup

John Otway and The Big Band

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

