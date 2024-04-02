Top track

Stuck in the Sound - Le soleil

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stuck in the Sound

Point Ephémère
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stuck in the Sound - Le soleil
Got a code?

About

Stuck in the Sound revient avec un sixième album en 2024. Un retour très attendu qui révèlera une nouvelle facette du groupe. A ne pas manquer pour leur retour sur scène, en concert exceptionnel au Point Éphémère le 2 avril 2024.

Tout public

Présenté par Mélodyn.

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.