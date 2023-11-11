Top track

Wednesday's Child - Terpsichore

Wednesday's Child, Natalie And The Monarchy, Scarlett Woolfe, Owen Kennedy

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7

About

Paper Dress Live presents..

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday's Child are a London-based alternative group melting together psychedelic rock and punk. They invite you into a world of dreams and desires, serpents and sisters, monsters and mermaids...

Presented by Paper Dress Live.
Lineup

1
Owen Kennedy, Scarlett Woolfe, Natalie and the Monarchy and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

