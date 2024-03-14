Top track

Grace Petrie - Pride

Grace Petrie

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
From £12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s two years since CONNECTIVITY (2021) smashed into the top 40 and debuted at #1 in the UK download chart, propelling the fiercely independent GRACE PETRIE from critics’ choice to the main stages of major festivals and venues across Europe, Australia and Read more

Presented by PlayPen Music.

Lineup

Grace Petrie

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

