Dir En Grey - mode of Withering to death.

Islington Assembly Hall
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
London
From £53.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The "EUROPE TOUR24 FROM DEPRESSION TO　________ [mode of Withering to death. & UROBOROS]", the first European one in 4 years, has been announced for March 2024! It will start on March 19th in Warsaw and will include 9 shows in 4 different countries: Read more

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Dir En Grey

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD

Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

