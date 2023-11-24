DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Borough Council / In The Trunk / Civil Partnership

The Victoria
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
Triples Is Best returns for round eleven at The Victoria for another night of free entry fun! Joining us for our November event will be hotly-tipped alternative trio Borough Council, garage-rockin' party animals In The Trunk and post-punk bad boys Civil Pa Read more

Presented by Triples Is Best
Civil Partnership, IN THE TRUNK, Borough Council

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

