Courtney Barnett - Before You Gotta Go

Courtney Barnett Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 13 Oct, 1:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
Courtney Barnett will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, signing store-purchased copies of her catalog, including the new End of a Day soundtrack, out now on Mom+Pop.

  • Your ticket provides free entry to the event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Courtney Barnett

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

