Cloonee, wAFF, Detlef, Jenessa Acosta (Sold Out)

Expo Lawn West
Sat, 9 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Framework, Goldenvoice and Hellbent present Cloonee.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Framework.

Lineup

1
Cloonee, wAFF, Detlef and 1 more

Venue

Expo Lawn West

3833 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90037, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

