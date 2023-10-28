DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIGHTWAV [A SYNTHWAVE HALLOWEEN]

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
N﻿ightwav returns for a Halloween edition with special guest performance by French Darksynth producer 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐘𝐁𝐈𝐔𝐒

𝐃𝐉𝐬: Valentine, Faith in the Glitch, Lonewvlf

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Polybius

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

