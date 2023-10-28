DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nightwav returns for a Halloween edition with special guest performance by French Darksynth producer 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐘𝐁𝐈𝐔𝐒
𝐃𝐉𝐬: Valentine, Faith in the Glitch, Lonewvlf
This party is for fans of Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Dance With The Dead, Power Glove,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.