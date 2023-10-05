DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Julieta debutó en 2021 con el single
"Nayades" y desde ese momento
empezó a sonar con fuerza en las
principales radios catalanas, Els 40,
iCat FM, Europa FM o RAC105 y ha
actuado en festivales como Primavera
Sound, Vida, Fanàtik Fest, Maleducats,
Fr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.