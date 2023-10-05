Top track

ENS BESEM

JULIETA

Independance Club
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ENS BESEM
About

Julieta debutó en 2021 con el single

"Nayades" y desde ese momento

empezó a sonar con fuerza en las

principales radios catalanas, Els 40,

iCat FM, Europa FM o RAC105 y ha

actuado en festivales como Primavera

Sound, Vida, Fanàtik Fest, Maleducats,

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Julieta

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

