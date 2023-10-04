Top track

I Get Lost in You in the Summertime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jimmy Whispers + Juja & Co

Heliogàbal
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
Selling fast
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Get Lost in You in the Summertime
Got a code?

About

Jimmy Whispers, natural de Chicago i establert a Los Ángeles, farà parar la seva gira per l'Heliogàbal i ho farà per presentar el seu darrer disc: "The Search for God".

Els acompanyarà Juja & Co, una superbanda formada per Eloi Sayrach, Júlia Boncompte, P Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Jimmy Whispers

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.