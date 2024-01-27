DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Adamlar

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £53.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ADAMLAR, consists of Tolga Akdoğan (vocals and electric guitar), Gürhan Öğütücü (electric guitar), Berat İşçioğlu (bass guitar), and Berkan Tilavel (drums). The creator of the lyrics and compositions is Tolga Akdoğan.

Their songs have powerful, deep, inte

Presented by Lus Production.

Lineup

Adamlar

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

