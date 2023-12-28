Top track

Supreme Level

HorsegiirL + Interplanetary Criminal - SOLD OUT

Platform
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
About

Argyle Arch

0200 - 0300 HORSEGIIRL

0100 - 0200 SPECIAL GUEST TBA

2300 - 0100 CÉLESTE

2200 - 2300 EMJANERO

Midland Arch

0130 - 0300 INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL

0000 - 0130 DOMINIQUE

2200 - 0000 SEVEN8 SOUNDSYSTEM

2100 - 2200 ACROSS THE BOARD

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by New World.

Lineup

2
Interplanetary Criminal, Céleste, Dominique and 2 more

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

