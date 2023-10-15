DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Todd Day Wait, Matt Axton, Rosy Nolan

Zebulon
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Grand Ole Country Bunker and Warbringer Southwest Bourbon presents:

Grand Ole Country Bunker at Zebulon - Live Country Music in two rooms!

@ Zabulon Cafe Concert

Hillbilly HypeHouse Jam hosted by Water Tower with special guests
Classic and Cosmic Coun Read more

Presented by Grand Ole Country Bunker, & Warbringer Southwest Bourbon

Lineup

Todd Day Wait, Matt Axton, Rosy Nolan

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.