Top track

IDLES - Mother

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IDLES - Milano

Alcatraz Milano
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€48.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

IDLES - Mother
Got a code?

Event information

Negli ultimi 5 anni dalla pubblicazione di Brutalim, gli IDLES hanno ottenuto molto successo, tra cui un album al numero uno, tour con tutti i biglietti venduti e esibizioni come headliner in festival in tutto il mondo. Il loro seguito, Joy as an Act of Re Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.