Alex & Ben's Halloween Show 2: The Halloweenening

The Bill Murray
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

They’re b-b-b-back!

That’s right - two of London’s spookiest little bitches, Alex ‘Aaargh!’ MacKeith and Ben ‘Boo!’ Pope, will be co-hosting another spectral salon for the harrowing horrors of All Hallows Eve.

Expect blood-curdling ballads from Alex

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Alex MacKeith, Ben Pope

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

