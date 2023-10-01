DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAM x Faaji Sundays: Owambe Party

Colours Hoxton
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In celebration of Nigeria's Independence, JAM and Faaji Sundays are coming together to host an authentic cultural experience for those who love Nigerian food, music and spraying dollars

You can expect...

  • Electrifying Live Band
  • Delicious Cocktails
Presented by Marmalade Collective

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open8:30 pm

