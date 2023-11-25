Top track

Daniel Avery - Sensation

The Nigth Day: Anaco, Daniel Avery, Keffer

Lieu Secret, Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night about the other side, under the concrete, eyes to eyes.

25 novembrer 2023

From 23h to 6h in Paris

Limited tickets

Anaco

Daniel Avery (3 hours DJ set)

Keffer

The location will be annonced few hours before the opening

Curated by Keffer

Lineup

Keffer, Daniel Avery, Anaco

Venue

Lieu Secret, Paris

Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

