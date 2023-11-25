Top track

Daniel Avery - Sensation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Night Day: Anaco, Daniel Avery, Keffer

FVTVR
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daniel Avery - Sensation
Got a code?

Event information

A night about the other side, under the concrete, eyes to eyes.

25 novembrer 2023

Paris, from 23h to sunrise

At FVTVR, 32 Quai d'Austerlitz

‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎

Anaco

Daniel Avery

Keffer

‎‎‎‎‎

Pre-sales tickets do not garantee the entry. This party is a shel...

This event is reserved to people over 18
Curated by Keffer

Lineup

Keffer, Daniel Avery, Anaco

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.