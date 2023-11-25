DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night about the other side, under the concrete, eyes to eyes.
25 novembrer 2023
Paris, from 23h to sunrise
At FVTVR, 32 Quai d'Austerlitz
Anaco
Daniel Avery
Keffer
Pre-sales tickets do not garantee the entry. This party is a shel...
