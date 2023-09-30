DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Organism (Diynamic, Mayan Warrior), Kanykei

Secret Location, Manhattan
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are beyond excited to present The Organism (Dyinamic) on Sat 9.30. He is responsible for one of our favorite MAYAN WARRIOR sets ever. He's been releasing music for DISCO HALAL and SOLOMUN's DIYNAMIC that are frequently played by the master himself, SOLO Read more

Presented by AIONIA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

