Top track

Memento Mori

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crywank

Voodoo Daddy's
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Memento Mori
Got a code?

About

JOY. presents
Crywank
+ Theo Vandenhoff

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Theo Vandenhoff, Crywank

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.