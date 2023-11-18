DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes Market

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 am
SocialTucson
Join us for Desert Haze Vintage Market!
Free on the Plaza from 10am - 3pm

The Bloody Mary bar will be up and running in our newly renovated lobby bar and The Cup Cafe & Plaza Eats food truck will be open so you can snack and sip while you shop!

Check b Read more

Hotel Congress & Desert Haze

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 am

