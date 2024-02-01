Top track

Tree Trunks

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Gradient Perspective - Para Presents - Closed Sessions present….. Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour - parkbreezy - Motifv plus opening set of Late Night Radio Vinyl Restoration.

The 8x10
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tree Trunks
Got a code?

About

Alex Medellin aka Late Night Radio is a Denver-based musician, producer, and pillar ofthe Colorado electronic music scene. His unique hybrid electronic sound is inspired byclassic soul and third coast hip-hop.“The easiest way to describe my music is,‘Elect...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Late Night Radio

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.