Silent Majority, Indecision, Mind Over Matter +

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 2 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday December 2nd 2023 (yes that's the correct year)

Silent Majority

Indecision

Mind Over Matter

Milhouse

C.R.

Cleanser

Autumn Rhythm

@ The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY

3 PM

Under 16 with parent / legal guardian

$28.50

Under...

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Silent Majority, Indecision, Mind Over Matter and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

