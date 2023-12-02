DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday December 2nd 2023 (yes that's the correct year)
Silent Majority
Indecision
Mind Over Matter
Milhouse
C.R.
Cleanser
Autumn Rhythm
@ The Brooklyn Monarch
23 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY
3 PM
Under 16 with parent / legal guardian
$28.50
