EYOE XMAS PARTY: Rozi Plain, HANAH + Falle Nioke

MOTH Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
London
£17.60

About

Eat Your Own Ears Presents 'A special end of year show with Rozi Plain'

+ more to be announced soon

---Over the course of four albums, Rozi Plain’s hypnotic, gently askew songs have steadily sauntered their way from her birthplace of Winchester, reverb...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HANAH, Falle Nioke, Rozi Plain

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

