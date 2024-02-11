DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
di Andrea Lupo
tratto dal romanzo di Milena Magnani
regia di Andrea Paolucci
con Andrea Lupo
musiche David Sarnelli
produzione Teatro delle Temperie in collaborazione con Teatro dell'Argine
Due storie parallele ma strettamente intrecciate, quella di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.