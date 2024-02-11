DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circo Capovolto di Andrea Lupo | Altrescene

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

di Andrea Lupo

tratto dal romanzo di Milena Magnani

regia di Andrea Paolucci

con Andrea Lupo

musiche David Sarnelli

produzione Teatro delle Temperie in collaborazione con Teatro dell'Argine

Due storie parallele ma strettamente intrecciate, quella di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

