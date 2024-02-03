DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mild Goose Chase live at Eddie's Attic!
Mild Goose Chase undoubtedly takes a unique approach to the typical folk duo. Nashville based Scott Peters and Winston-Salem, NC based Sam Amos pair cello and guitar together into a perfect bedrock for their rich vo...
