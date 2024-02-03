DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mild Goose Chase with special guest Admiral Radio

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
Mild Goose Chase live at Eddie's Attic!

Mild Goose Chase undoubtedly takes a unique approach to the typical folk duo. Nashville based Scott Peters and Winston-Salem, NC based Sam Amos pair cello and guitar together into a perfect bedrock for their rich vo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

