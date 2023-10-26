DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alan Sorrenti live | Giovedisanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alan Sorrenti live all'Apollo Club Milano for Giovedisanto Night

Ad accompagnare Alan Sorrenti in questo viaggio cosmico, ci sarà la sua BAND EXOTICA, una formazione di 7 elementi provenienti da alcuni dei progetti musicali più importanti nel panorama naz Read more

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

Alan Sorrenti

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

