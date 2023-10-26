DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alan Sorrenti live all'Apollo Club Milano for Giovedisanto Night
Ad accompagnare Alan Sorrenti in questo viaggio cosmico, ci sarà la sua BAND EXOTICA, una formazione di 7 elementi provenienti da alcuni dei progetti musicali più importanti nel panorama naz
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.