DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andrea Marchetti - Rare Pearls @ Taste of Jazz

Mare Culturale Urbano
Tue, 17 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Mr. Andrew” insieme ai suoi “Good Guys” esegue principalmente il repertorio vocale dei classici

della tradizione jazzistica americana ed italiana rigorosamente legati all’Era dello Swing degli anni

’35-‘45. Il band leader è il cantante jazz novarese Mr. Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.