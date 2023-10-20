Top track

Kanye West - Heartless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heartless Club : 5 Years Anniversary

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kanye West - Heartless
Got a code?

About

HRTLSS fête ses 5 ans avec un Heartless Club qui s'annonce éléctrique. Au programme, une ambiance très chaude aux sonorités Hip-Hop, Afro, RNB, Amapiano et surtout une disposition atypique de Yoyo - Palais de Tokyo.

aux patines pour cet événement exceptio Read more

Présenté par HRTLSS.

Lineup

2
Armel Bizzman, Dj Endrixx, Dre Tala and 2 more

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.