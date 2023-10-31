DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALPHAVILLE'S COUNTRY GHOST TOWN HOEDOWN

ALPHAVILLE
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alphaville's first annual Country Ghost Town Hoedown with 8 of your favorite local country acts playing 4 of thier favoirte country covers!

DD Islands

Kyle and Isaac

Low Roller

Marley Hale

Nathan Xander

Quartz Casino Band

The Hay Bale Company (membe Read more

Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open7:00 pm

