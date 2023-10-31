DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alphaville's first annual Country Ghost Town Hoedown with 8 of your favorite local country acts playing 4 of thier favoirte country covers!
DD Islands
Kyle and Isaac
Low Roller
Marley Hale
Nathan Xander
Quartz Casino Band
The Hay Bale Company (membe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.