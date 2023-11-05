DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A full throttle blend of psych, surf, sci-fi and garage rock, the wild and ramshackle JTV live show previously seen on tour with the likes of The Wytches and GOAT. The band are currently working on their 2nd album to be released in Spring 2024 via Tip Top
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.