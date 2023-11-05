Top track

Japanese Television - Tick Tock

Japanese Television

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A full throttle blend of psych, surf, sci-fi and garage rock, the wild and ramshackle JTV live show previously seen on tour with the likes of The Wytches and GOAT. The band are currently working on their 2nd album to be released in Spring 2024 via Tip Top Read more

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

