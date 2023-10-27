DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CASA DE BRUJAS

Terminal 7
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €16.32
Spooky season, baby! Le 27 octobre, Casa de Brujas au Terminal 7!

✦ DJs • Danseurs • Percussion Live • Scénographie Immersive ✦ 

Est-ce que vous êtes prêtsss pour la plus grosse soirée reggaeton cet Halloween?

Présenté par ALLINC PROD SAS.

Terminal 7

Place Des Insurgés De Varsovie, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

