The Lunar Towers - Wire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lunar Towers, James Sebastian, flyingNstill

Mascara Bar
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Lunar Towers

The Lunar Towers are a three-piece garage rock/pop band from London/Cheltenham, comprising songwriters Rory Moore, Joe Richardson and Sewell. The group deliver a lively combination of bright, melodic guitar sounds, 60s revivalism, and inf Read more

Presented by REAL.

Lineup

The Lunar Towers

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

