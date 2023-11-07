DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DBN: Side Hug, Soft Speaker, Phil Yates

Sleeping Village
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:30 pm
$8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$1 Beer Night! $5 Adv/Dos + Fees | 21+

Amid the tapestry of Chicago’s indie rock scene emerges Side Hug, the sonic brainchild of Lyd Landor (vocals, guitar), Christian Ovalle (drums) and Allan Cardenas (lead guitar). After crossing paths working at a loca Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

