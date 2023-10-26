DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Discovery Sessions continues their new Thursday series at SILO. It's like your Spotify Discover Weekly playlist, only live and in person.
We're throwing an intimate, inspiring party for house and techno lovers. Each night features a unique lineup of DJs f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.