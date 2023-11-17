DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KPOP Night!

recordBar
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$20.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dance to your favorite KPOP songs all night long at recordBar! Party all night to your favorite hits from BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, TWICE, NCT, NewJeans, and more! Local dance cover groups will also be taking the stage throughout the night.

Presented by recordBar.

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

