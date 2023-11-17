DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance to your favorite KPOP songs all night long at recordBar! Party all night to your favorite hits from BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, TWICE, NCT, NewJeans, and more! Local dance cover groups will also be taking the stage throughout the night.
This is an 1
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.