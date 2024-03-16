DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AVATAR

Le Plan
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
+ 1ère Partie

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 3 ans.

Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Avatar

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

